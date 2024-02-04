$475M Cemetery Road project to be completed by March – Min Edghill

The deadline for the $475 million Cemetery Road project has been extended, and the anticipated completion date is now set for March 31, 2024.

This was disclosed by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during the examination of the 2024 budget estimates last Thursday.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during the examination of the budget estimates

“Based upon the most recent evaluation, we should get this project completed by March 31st, 2024,” he stated.

The multi-million project will see the two-lane carriageway being extended into four lanes. When completed, it is expected to significantly alleviate traffic congestion.

The project was awarded to Avinash Construction and Metal Works Company and was initially expected to be completed in July 2023.

However, the project suffered significant delays due to heavy rainfall and procurement challenges, resulting in the prolonged execution of the project.

Recently, the public works minister issued a warning that if the thoroughfare is not completed within the newly revised timeline, contracts will be terminated and awarded to a ‘dedicated contractor or the Special Project Unit (SPU).

Cemetery Road, Guyana

Apart from the expansion of Cemetery Road, the overall project includes the enhancement of Independence Boulevard. That road was extended into three lanes and a recreational promenade was erected.

The Independence Boulevard project has long been completed and has repositioned the lives of residents allowing for the increase of property value, increased foot and vehicular traffic in the community, easier road access, and most importantly, a catalyst for community engagement.

This is in keeping with the government’s vision of community development aligned with the modernisation of the capital city and country at large.

