$5.4B Kato Hospital to revolutionise healthcare in Region Eight

– Surgeries, dialysis, CT and X-rays among other services to become accessible

A new chapter in Kato’s development unfolded as President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali ceremonially turned the sod for a nearly $5.4 billion state-of-the-art hospital, marking the transformation of a remote cottage facility into a modern healthcare institution.

President Ali was joined by Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai, and enthusiastic residents at the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address

Funded through a partnership between the government and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the hospital will span 57,000 square feet—57 times larger than the existing facility. This significant expansion underscores the government’s commitment to improving healthcare services to hinterland communities.

“I want to assure you, that we are not going to stop until every single citizen, every single community, have equal access and same standard of service. You deserve the same level and the same standard of service, like anyone else across the country,” President Ali underscored in his keynote address.

The project will also include a $200 million staff quarters, to accommodate doctors and nurses, who will man the massive facility.

When completed, residents of Kato and surrounding communities will enjoy essential and reliable services, eliminating the need to travel to central communities.

The facility will boost 75 inpatient beds, private rooms with modern amenities, operating theatres catering to cataract and maternity procedures, diagnostic imaging (CT scans and x-rays), dialysis services and advanced laboratories.

“Historically, you have to wait 8-7 months to have your CT scans done, with this hospital, you will have your CT scans done immediately, right here in Region Eight.

…Each ward will have its own washroom, its own shower, it will have its own support system; 100 per cent first-grade hospital beds, not cots, will be part of this hospital,” the president said as he outlined the project’s significance.

The Kato Cottage Hospital will be transformed into a modern, state-of-the-art healthcare institution

Additionally, a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) will be established within the facility, catering to high-risk babies.

According to the president, construction will take 24 months and is being undertaken by a Chinese company, PCI Sinopharm Consortium.

Healthcare is not the sole focus, but creating employment opportunities is a critical component of the project. Along this vein, President Ali noted that some 60 residents and youths will be permanently employed during the facility’s construction.

“This region is exploding with development and we want all of you to be a part of this,” the head of state urged, noting the village’s immense potential as a hub for ecotourism.

“But for all of this to happen, we have to build an ecosystem that includes proper health, proper education, good infrastructure, a good airstrip and good facilities that will enable development of the sector,” he outlined.

In addition, President Ali pointed out that regional healthcare investment increased from $ 1.7 billion in 2015-2020 under the coalition, to over $10 billion in the past four years.

An artist impression of the $5.4 billion modern facility

Ministers Anthony and Sukhai also delivered remarks at the event, emphasising the government’s commitment to Amerindian development, particularly healthcare.

This aligns with the government’s vision of creating a modern healthcare system, where all citizens, even those in far-flung and remote communities, enjoy world-class services.

Sod has already been turned for the construction of a similar facility in Moruca, Region One (Barima-Waini). Kamarang in Region Seven and Lethem, Region Nine will also see a state-of-the-art hospital being constructed.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

