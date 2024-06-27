50 more marine cages for hinterland communities to be installed soon

As Guyana continues to increase its aquaculture production, 50 more marine cages will be installed shortly in various hinterland communities.

This major project will help to improve the livelihoods of the residents since they will be able to earn an income and boost their villages’ economy.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha delivers remarks at the National Fisherfolk Day event

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, made the disclosure while speaking at the National Fisherfolk Day event at the Uitvlugt Community Centre, on Wednesday.

“We have started the trials already in places like Capoey, Mashabo and Mainstay. And we are getting tremendous results there. Very shortly, we will install another 50 of those cages in various parts of the interior location,” he pointed out.

Minister Mustapha disclosed that the cages were donated by the Chinese Embassy.

Heavy focus is being placed on implementing innovative technology in the fisheries sector to increase production.

Guyana along with CARICOM remains committed to boosting aquaculture production in keeping with the 25 by 25 initiative, in a safe and sustainable environment for fisherfolk.

Minister Mustapha said Guyana’s aquaculture industry development has been described by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali as a ‘potential, economic powerhouse.’

Several critical developments in the aquaculture sector are expected to come on stream soon, including the establishment of a shrimp hatchery facility, fish and shrimp processing facility, and a feed production facility.

One of the cages that was installed in Lake Mainstay

Guyana is also ramping up its brackish water shrimp production.

From 2021 to 2023, production increased by 755 per cent from 112,000 kilogrammes to 958 kilogrammes annually.

The production of brackish water shrimp generated a revenue of $1.3 billion in 2023.

Meanwhile, the production of Vannamei prawns at Onverwagt, in Region Five, is expected to yield significant results.

With three crop cycles annually for 10 ponds, Guyana can achieve a production of 360 tonnes of shrimp, generating a substantial revenue of $1.4 billion.

This year, $1.2 billion has been allocated to expand the fisheries and aquaculture sub-sector, with an expected growth of 15 per cent.

Of this amount, $558 million was allocated for the development of the aquaculture sector.

