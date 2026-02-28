50 more telemedicine sites to be developed in 2026 – Min Anthony

The Ministry of Health will develop 50 additional telemedicine sites in 2026 as part of the government’s continued investment in modernising and strengthening healthcare delivery across Guyana.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, announced this while addressing Medex students who are now starting their journey in the health sector, outlining the expansion of digital health services to support hinterland and riverain communities.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

The health minister added that, “This year, we are going to add another 50 telemedicine sites”, noting that the continued expansion will ensure more communities benefit from real-time consultations with doctors at regional hospitals and in Georgetown.

Through the telemedicine platform, health workers at their posts can connect virtually with doctors for guidance on diagnosis and treatment.

Minister Anthony said the system will strengthen primary healthcare services and equip medexes with the support they need.

“In the past, when we sent out the medexes to various communities, they were very isolated… they had to do everything by themselves,” he noted, explaining that he wants ease the burden on new trainees.

One of the community health workers at Imbotero health post shows Minister Anthony the procedure of telemedicine

Beyond patient care, the telemedicine sites are also being integrated into the ministry’s training programmes.

Trainees will be able to access online modules, instructional videos and course materials from health centres equipped with telemedicine infrastructure.

“These 130 sites that I mentioned, you can go to the health centre in your village… connect and be able to access your training material,” Dr Anthony told the students.

The minister emphasised that the government’s investment in telemedicine aligns with ongoing upgrades to health centres, district hospitals, and new regional hospitals to ensure that communities across Guyana can receive healthcare services.