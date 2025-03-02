50 women receive $100,000 grants to launch childcare centres

Fifty individuals, consisting of one male and 49 females graduated from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Early Childhood Development Course last Friday.

The graduates who hail from Regions Two to Ten completed a comprehensive programme focused on cultivating an understanding of early childhood development, fostering positive developmental outcomes, and implementing age-appropriate stimulation techniques for children aged zero to three.

The graduation ceremony held at the ministry’s head office also launched the inaugural “home-based care” initiative.

Under this initiative, each graduate received a $100,000 grant, totalling $5 million in ministerial investment to establish independent home-based childcare services.

This initiative aims to expand access to quality early childhood care within community settings.

It must be noted that once these individuals establish their “home-based care” service, officers from the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) would visit the homes once a month to conduct the necessary inspections.

A few of the graduates expressed their gratitude to the ministry for allowing them to upskill themselves and accessing the necessary resources to launch their own businesses.

Just like many others, Cindy Europe from Region Five plans to open her night-care service.

“I’m really happy I finished the course, even though it was tough. I was between jobs while I was studying, but it taught me that you have to work hard to get what you want. I’m going to use the grant to start my own night-care. There are lots of daycares, but not many places that offer childcare at night,” the woman said.

In addition, as a mother, Cianna Persaud was eager to take part in the course so that she can make a difference within society.

“It is a pleasure to be part of any initiative that establishes a strong foundation for children. As a mother of three, this is particularly important to me. The $100,000 grant provided by the Ministry of Human Services will be a valuable start for many of us who wish to open our own day and night care centres,” Persaud said.

Gory Charles is beyond grateful for the opportunity to help other young mothers like herself who work hard during the evening to provide for her family.

It was not an easy road for Charles, however, she was committed to completing the programme.

“The course presented some challenges. There were days when I felt like quitting and was brought to tears. Balancing the demands of being a mother of four made it particularly difficult. However, the programme also contributed to my personal growth as a parent. It helped me better understand my children, their developmental stages, and their learning styles. This programme will enable me to establish a night-care service. Due to my daytime employment, a night-care facility will allow me to provide crucial support to young mothers working night shifts,” the young mother explained.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, congratulated all the graduates and encouraged them to continue striving for upward mobility.

“Don’t stop here,” she encouraged. “Continue investing in your academic journey, and you will build lives that are deeply meaningful to yourselves and create lasting positive change within your communities,” she said.

The Early Childhood Development Course is designed to equip participants with the skills necessary to provide quality care and stimulation to young children, contributing to their healthy development.

