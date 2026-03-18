500 appointments booked since e-health app launch

The government’s push to modernise healthcare delivery is already yielding results, with approximately 500 online appointments booked since the official launch of the digital booking system on January 17, 2026.

The initiative forms part of the broader Electronic Health Record (EHR) system currently being utilised at the Festival City Polyclinic, allowing patients to schedule appointments digitally while improving the management of medical records.

EHR system will bring about many benefits to Guyana’s health sector

According to data received, the system shows growing utilisation with hundreds of patient records created, appointments scheduled, clinical assessments completed, pharmacy items dispensed, and users logging into the system daily.

On average, 128 clinical assessments are conducted daily at the Festival City Polyclinic using the EHR system.

Before the app’s implementation, about 79 patients were seen daily.

Now, on average, 129 patients are seen at the clinic.

The EHR system represents a major shift from traditional paper-based medical records to a fully digital system.

Patients medical information is stored in a single electronic database that can be accessed by authorised healthcare providers.

This means a patient visiting different clinics, such as chronic disease, surgery, or cardiology, will now have one unified medical record. This ensures healthcare professionals can access important medical history quickly and accurately.

The integrated system also helps healthcare providers better monitor patient treatment, particularly where multiple medications are involved.