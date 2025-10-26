$52M regional housing office commissioned at Fort Wellington to boost service delivery

Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, on Friday commissioned a brand-new Regional Housing Office at Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice, Region Five.

This modern facility, valued at $52 million, is designed to enhance service delivery and better meet the housing needs of residents in Regions Five and Six. It is situated in the same compound of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

In his feature remark, Minister Croal underscored the importance of the newly commissioned office and the ministry’s efforts in strengthening its regional presence.

“You know, the Ministry of Housing in itself, we are growing in every region in terms of the capacity and the work that is required ahead,” the minister stated.

Minister Collin Croal at the commissioning of the New Housing Office

“Similarly, here in Region Five, for example, we still have a number of pending applicants. So, we have taken a decision to be able to strengthen the offices at a regional level, and if you’re going to strengthen the offices at a regional level, it is not only from the staffing, you also need to make the staff comfortable,” he said.

With this new structure, the ministry says it will be better positioned to address a number of concerns that residents are experiencing and reduce the backlog of applications.

Moreover, the ministry has taken decisive steps in facilitating training for its employees, so that they are equipped with the requisite skills in carrying out their duties efficiently.

Minister Collin Croal greeting the staff at the New Housing Office

Prior to this new facility, the Ministry of Housing’s office operated out of the office of the Regional Democratic Council. Minister Croal expressed his ministry’s appreciation to the Regional Heads for the accommodation.

As a result of the move, two new positions will be added to the staff’s composition: a cashier and a conveyance officer.