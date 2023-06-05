$54M primary school for Hogg Island, Region Three

Students of Hogg Island, Region Three will benefit from the construction of a primary school to the tune of $54 million, as the government continues to ensure equal access to education countrywide.

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Three is inviting bids from eligible persons to execute the work.

Bids are also invited for extension works to be executed on Bagotville Primary School at a cost of $54 million and the Leonora Secondary School to the tune of $28 million.

Interested bidders may inspect the bidding document/s and obtain further information from the regional engineer.

Bids must be addressed to the Chairman, National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown, no later than 9:00 am on June 15, 2023,

Some $12.4 billion was allocated in 2023 to improve education infrastructure across the country.

By ensuring that there are adequate schools to accommodate all students, the administration, led by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, remains committed to improving access to education.

The government has embarked on a slew of initiatives to improve the sector since taking office in August 2020, including the introduction of smart classrooms, cash grants, the breakfast programme, construction of educational facilities, the distribution of textbooks, and the incorporation of information and communication technology into the curriculum.

