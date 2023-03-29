55 Graduate from the Carnegie School of Home Economics

The Carnegie School of Home Economics today held its graduation exercise for the class of 2022 at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown where 55 Guyanese graduated in five disciplines.

Of the 55 graduates, eight of them pursued the Certificate in Household Management, 16 pursued the Certificate in General Cosmetology, 15 pursued the Certificate in Commercial Food Preparation Level One, four pursued the Certificate in Interior Decoration and 12 pursued the Diploma in Catering and Hospitality. The 2022 Valedictorian is Ms. Alliayah Da Costa who pursued the Certificate in Commercial Food Preparation Level One.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand pose for a photograph with the Carnegie School of Home Economics’ Class of 2022 along with other senior officials

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand while delivering the feature address said that Guyana is at a place where its citizens are demanding better services which they deserve. As such, she said that every sector and institution, including the Carnegie School of Home Economics, must respond to that demand and produce students that can provide services at higher standards.

She urged the institution that is celebrating its 90th Anniversary this year to reform itself to ensure it is relevant and responsive to what Guyana will become in the future.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

Minister Manickchand advised the graduates today that even as they are leaving the institution qualified in their respective fields, their positive attitude and drive which is required of a modern human being will ensure they stand out in the world of work and entrepreneurial pursuits.

She charged the graduates to be the difference within the service industry that they wish to see. Minister Manickchand urged the graduates to grab opportunities to further develop themselves so that they can continue to contribute to not only Guyana’s development but the improvement of their lives and their families.

Delivering the Charge today was the Deputy Chief Education Officer (Administration), Ms. Fazia Baksh. She charged the graduates to strive for excellence in every task, large or small. She encouraged them to not be afraid to be fearless as sometimes fears stand in the way of achieving important goals and milestones. Ms. Baksh also charged the graduates to become team players and become socially responsible by helping communities improve their quality of life.

Deputy Chief Education Officer (Admin), Ms. Fazia Baksh

The Principal of the Government Technical Institute, Dr. Renita Crandon said that Guyana is at a stage where new opportunities are evolving, new industries are emerging and products and services are expanding. As a result, Dr. Crandon said that there is an enormous need for technical and vocational skills and training. She said that the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector is therefore challenged to reposition and reimagine the roles and responsibilities of its institutions. She said that the Carnegie School of Home Economics is critical in providing quality service in the areas of hospitality and tourism. According to Dr. Crandon, the time has come to aggressively and pointedly explore new realms in the industry. She congratulated the graduates, their relatives, loved ones and the institution on the success celebrated today.

Principal of GTI, Dr. Renita Crandon

Meanwhile, the Principal of the Carnegie School of Home Economics, Ms. Sharmaine Marshall in her report stated that the school strives to cultivate the skills, knowledge, values and habits that will allow graduates to lead personally enriching and socially responsible lives as influential citizens.

She said that the school is celebrating its 90th anniversary which is a significant milestone for any educational institution. To meet the demands of its industry partners and expectations of its most valuable clientele, its students, Ms. Marshall said that the institution is rebranding and reviewing its training programmes to meet the growing needs of the tourism and hospitality industry.

In her report, she noted that in June 2021, a new Board was appointed at the Carnegie School of Home Economics with Mrs. Carla Vantull as the new Chairperson. She said that the Board continues to provide guidance and makes valuable contributions to support the institution’s vision of being the leading institution and authentic voice providing quality training in Home Economics and Hospitality in Guyana. She shared several highlights of the past academic year, projections and opportunities.

