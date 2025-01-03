56 new wells completed in 2024 to advance potable water access

A total of 56 new wells were completed in the hinterland regions in 2024, significantly increasing the potable water supply to hundreds of families.

This was announced by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, during the ministry’s year-end update held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal on Friday.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues

Since 2020, more than 100 wells have been drilled and completed, providing first-time access to potable water for over 15,000 hinterland residents.

To further enhance these efforts, an additional $2.1 billion was invested in 2024 to improve the water supply across the hinterland.

With total investments exceeding $5.5 billion, potable water access in the hinterland has risen drastically from 45 per cent in 2021 to 91 per cent by 2024, with over 90 per cent coverage in every region of Guyana.

Minister Rodrigues affirmed the government’s commitment to achieving 100 per cent access by the end of 2025.

She said, “No segment of the population will be left without access and supply.”

In 2024 alone, approximately 2,800 residents in unserved communities gained first-time access to potable water.

This achievement reflects the government’s dedication to extending distribution networks and ensuring sustainable water access for hinterland residents.

The government, through the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), continues to collaborate with Village Councils to install distribution networks in their communities, creating increased employment opportunities alongside improved water access.

A staggering 98.3 per cent of Guyana’s population now has access to potable water.

