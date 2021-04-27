$56M upgrades planned for four Region Nine health posts

-each to be upgraded to health centre

Four health posts in Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine) will each be undergoing $14 million upgrades to transform them into health centres and provide a wider range of services as part of the Regional Administration’s 2021 work programme.

Residents from Yupukari, Massara, Maruranau, Nappi and nearby villages are set to benefit from this investment.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall

Regional Health Officer, Dr. Nial Uthman told DPI that the investment would not only improve the delivery of healthcare services in the Region, but would bring the Ministry of Health a step closer to achieving its goal of universal primary health care.

“It will not be your regular health post but you will have additional laboratory services for persons there so that they can reduce the cost of travelling. The project entails not only the extension but an upgrade from a Level One facility which is present, to a Level Two facility.

It is the start of what we anticipate will be several other projects that will mirror this up until we can create a network of health facilities that can produce the kind of health services that we need,” he said.

Doctors would be deployed to serve at these health centres. The upgrade would also allow the Region to better liaise with its district hospitals to save lives.

Region Nine Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Nial Uthman

During his recent three-day outreach in the Region, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall told Yupukari residents that these plans are in keeping with the PPP/C Government’s commitment to providing equal opportunities for all citizens.

“We would hope too that with a health centre here that there will be more equipment and facilities. We would be able to bring more drugs and other medical supplies.

Residents from this area can also be assured that they can get much better and upgraded service rather than travelling to Lethem to get basic things done,” he said.

The Minister stressed that this initiative is just the beginning of what the Government intends to do to improve the country’s health sector.