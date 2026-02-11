$5B approved to CSOs, income-generating projects in over 200 Amerindian villages

Some $5 billion has received parliamentary approval to empower Amerindian youth and sustainable income-generating projects in over 200 communities across the ten administrative regions, part of a $7.5 billion allocation for the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

The sums were robustly defended by Minister Sarah Browne-Shadeek during the consideration of estimates in the Committee of Supply on Tuesday evening.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek, alongside Permanent Secretary, Ryan Toolsiram

Under the $5B allocation titled the Amerindian Development Fund (ADF), monies have been approved to increase the stipends for Community Service Officers (CSOs) from $30,000 to $50,000.

The sum will also fund the education and training on the Amerindian Act, the first step in revising the law in keeping with President Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s commitment.

Additionally, Presidential Grants will be disbursed to 254 villages to fund income-generating projects, such as poultry, sustainable farming, tourism and many others.

“Of course, it’s at the request of the villages. We don’t basically dictate how they spend their money. We allocate the sums to them and they, at their general meeting, decide how they spend their presidential grants,” Minister Browne-Shadeek informed the Committee.

Training will also receive significant attention this year, having trained several CSOs in the previous years. According to the minister, sums are allocated for this specific initiative.

The government has received approval for $100 million in funding for the provision of buses, vehicles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), boats and outboard engines.

Meanwhile, $197 million was also approved for national events and to support the Upper Mazaruni District Games, Rupununi Rodeo and the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference.

While $7.5 billion is earmarked for the ministry, communities will also benefit from investments across various sectors.