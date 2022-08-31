$60.5M Danjah Hill road to be completed before Christmas – Min Edghill

Residents of Danjah Hill, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) were guaranteed that rehabilitation works on the road will be completed before Christmas.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and team inspecting roads in Region Eight

The road which is located in the township of Mahdia will span approximately 350 metres in rigid pavement concrete to the tune of $60,527,468.

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill said the infrastructural works are a result of the many cries and difficulties faced by residents to traverse the hill.

To this end, the minister returned to deliver the good news to the residents.

Residents of Region Eight

“Within the next couple of months, you will have that road…I am asking for the contractor to finish this road before Christmas,” he said.

The announcement was made during an outreach spearheaded by the minister on Friday last at the S&N Gas station.

Works are being carried out by United Contracting and are currently in the survey stage.

Ongoing works in the Region Eight

Further, Minister Edghill highlighted that by next Wednesday, an engineer will deliver the unpriced bill of quantities. This will enable residents to partake in the monitoring of the project to ensure it is being done according to specifications.

Additionally, the government is urging contractors to employ persons from communities they are awarded work. This is being done as part of the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to improving the livelihood of all Guyanese.

“Whenever we are bringing infrastructural development to a community, we want people in the community as well to get jobs,” said Minister Edghill.

Meanwhile, the government will be expending approximately $700 million on infrastructural works in the region.

The minister said this is part of a wider programme of ensuring development in every region. This will, in turn, have a ripple effect of improving the lives of Guyanese, which the government has been actively working to achieve since returning to office in August 2020.

