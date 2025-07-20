6,000 acres of new pasture lands, feed plants and cold storage coming to Region Six as Pres. Ali unveils major agri push

The agricultural landscape in Region Six will be transformed with the opening of more than 6,000 acres of new pasture lands.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced a series of major agricultural initiatives while speaking to over 35,000 people at a public rally at Albion on Sunday.

The new farmlands will allow farmers to increase their crop productivity and bring down production costs, putting more disposable income in their pockets.

Livestock farmers will also benefit from the construction of new feed plants.

“We are going to put two feed plants here in Region Six…We are investing in every community, every home and every family,” the president disclosed.

The Guyanese leader also unveiled plans to expand and invest in agro-processing and storage facilities, including a cold storage plant.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses a large gathering at Albion on Sunday

He highlighted the importance of providing seeds, extension services, technology, and additional farming implements to increase production and decrease costs.

President Ali assured the residents that the PPP/C government will continue to make the relevant investments to modernise the agriculture sector in the region and Guyana.

Substantial financial investments are being channelled to strengthen the region’s drainage and irrigation capacity, initiatives that are expected to reduce flooding and provide farmers with access to all of their farmlands.