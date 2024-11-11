$600M injected to improve Mahdia Road network

Thousands of residents in Mahdia, Region Eight will benefit from improved road networks, as $600 million has been earmarked for infrastructural development there.

The road works entail rehabilitating the Mahdia Main Access Road at an engineer estimate of $136 million, while over $21 million will be spent to upgrade the Mahdia Airstrip Housing Scheme Road and Power and Light Backroad.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill delivers remarks in the boardroom of the Mahdia Community Centre

The rehabilitation of Wrong Turn to Seven Mile in Mahdia will have two phases, each projected to cost $ 58 million respectively.

Another $54 million will be spent to rehabilitate Church Street Mahdia.

Meanwhile, the rehabilitation of Campbelltown Main Road will be executed in four phases each valued at approximately $43 million respectively.

The upgrade will span one kilometre with each contractor responsible for the upgrade of 250 metres.

Over at Princeville, another $29.5 million will be expended. All roadworks will use rigid pavement concrete for durability.

Village leader signing contracts in Mahdia

While in the region on Saturday, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, noted that these projects follow a recent engagement with residents.

He emphasised that this allocation represents the largest single investment in Mahdia’s history.

Additionally, the minister revealed that $70 million has been budgeted for supply contracts.

Local contractors from the area will be employed to execute the projects.

The minister noted that this approach is part of a broader national initiative by the government to boost regional development.

Road in Mahdia, Region Eight

