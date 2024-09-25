62 more Region Five families receive steel, cement vouchers

– injecting $13.9M into local economy

Sixty-two more residents from Region Five can now commence construction on their dream homes as they receive their steel and cement vouchers, injecting $13.9 million into the region’s economy.

The vouchers, worth $225,000 each, were presented by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues alongside Member of Parliament, Faizal Jaffarally at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Fort Wellington, on Tuesday.

Under the programme, homebuilders constructing homes costing $6 million or less will be provided with the steel needed and one sling of cement for the construction of the foundation. Homebuilders spending $6 to $25 million will be given two slings of cement.

Recipient, Hansraj Sukhlal receiving his steel and cement voucher from the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues A recipient receiving her steel and cement voucher from Member of Parliament, Faizal Jaffarally Some of the steel and cement beneficiaries at the distribution exercise

Several recipients expressed gratitude for the housing support, enabling them to transition from landowners to homebuilders.

Hansraj Sukhlal told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the support will provide him with a great start as he commences the construction of his home.

“This is the first time that I’m making a start to build my home…I feel really good that I got it today because it is a long time since I have been waiting for the voucher,” Sukhlal noted.

Another recipient, Shellita Bissoon from Shieldstown, shared that her family is thrilled to finally begin their journey to homeownership.

“I am living at my sister’s home …I am proud because I am getting my own home now,” she expressed.

Ganesh Dhanpat from D’Edward Village echoed similar sentiments, saying, “With a voucher like this, I am certain that it will go a great deal for them to assist them in building their homes.”

Minister Rodrigues highlighted the government’s commitment to fast-tracking homeownership for thousands of families through various housing assistance initiatives.

“[This is] to help people who need to start their construction…We are also working with the banks to ensure that interest rates remain low. The primary aim is to ensure that people move beyond land ownership, to become homeowners,” she emphasised.

The government has distributed 36,000 house lots so far and remains committed to making homeownership accessible to all.

Residents also had the opportunity to discuss housing and water-related issues with the minister.

