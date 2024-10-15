$63.7M road upgrades underway in North East La Penitence

Roads at North East La Penitence, Georgetown are currently being upgraded to improve accessibility for residents and commuters, to the tune of $63.7 million.

The infrastructural upgrades follow residents’ concerns over the deteriorated condition of the roads.

Ongoing construction Works

The Ministry of Public Works’ Special Project Unit (SPU) inspected the thoroughfare and identified significant surface damage. It was observed that aging asphalt had caused ravelling, which in some areas extended into the road’s base.

The proposed repairs include scarifying the existing surface, adding crushed aggregates where necessary, and applying a two-inch-thick asphaltic concrete layer.

The rehabilitation covers approximately 2,566 meters of road, with an average width of 3.5 meters.

Road works will be executed on Toucan Street, spanning 140 meters in length and 3.5 meters in width.

Lord Street, spanning 140 meters in length and 3.5 meters in width, is being upgraded at a cost of $3.4 million while Sauvage Street, measuring 220 meters in length and 3.5 meters in width, will see improvements costing $5.6 million.

Additional, upgrades are being executed in First Cross Street, measuring 110 meters in length and 3.66 meters in width, at a cost of $2.9 million.

Similar works will take place on Second and Third Cross Streets, both of which are also 110 meters in length and 3.66 meters in width, with each upgrade priced at $2.9 million.

Further, Harpy Drive will undergo significant upgrades, with its semi circle section measuring 235 meters in length and 3.66 meters in width to the tune of $6.7 million. On one hand, the Harpy Drive Main Road, spanning 775 meters in length and 3.66 meters in width. It will see an investment of $18.4 million.

Drone shot of Georgetown

On the other hand, Kiskadee Street’s Semi Circle, measuring 261 meters in length and 3.66 meters in width, is being upgraded at a cost of $6.6 million and the Kiskadee Main Street will receive improvements valued at $10.813 million.

Meanwhile, a section of road from Princess Street to Main Street will be upgraded to serve as a key access route.

Bids for the project have closed, and a contract will be awarded shortly, according to the Ministry.

