65.7 kilometres of road upgraded in 2024

The Ministry of Housing and Water upgraded more than 65.7 kilometres of road to asphaltic concrete surfaces in 32 communities in 2024.

The Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, disclosed the information at the ministry’s end-of-year press briefing last Friday.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal at the ministry’s end-of-year press conference

These road works have created new investments and employment opportunities and alleviated congestion for thousands of commuters and residents.

“We have been able to initiate as well as construct more than 9.1 kilometres of four-lane macro roads. And the evidence is there across Regions Three and Four. The investment there alone is over $23 million on highways,” Minister Croal said.

The government also conducted infrastructural works to transform several housing schemes countrywide, giving allottees access to their lands.

These infrastructural works include land clearance, access to roads, bridges, culverts, and drainage networks as well as utility services.

Hauraruni Housing Development along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway

Minister Croal added that for 2024 “the project team was able to commence, and in some areas, complete developmental works in 19 schemes.”

These housing schemes include Palmyra, Wales; Good Hope Block F Phases I and II; Good Hope Block E Phases I and II; La Bonne Intention (LBI) Phase III; Two Friends Phases I and II; Lusignan Phases I and II; Non Pareil Phase II; Enterprise Phase II; Yarrowkabra; Block A Waterloo; Amelia’s Ward squatting area; Fitz Hope; Amelia’s Ward residential area Phase Four and Hauraruni.

Last year, more than $100 billion was spent to accelerate housing and water developments nationwide.

“Investments on the physical infrastructure side was over $77 billion in 2024. These lands are heavily subsidized. The land costs that one pays is minimal to what is required to give them access to their new areas,” Minister Croal explained.

A section of Heroes Highway

