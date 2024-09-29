650 new house lots to be allocated in Region Five – Min Rodrigues

As housing demand continues to increase, works are moving apace at Bath Housing Scheme in Region Five, to ensure all allottees have access to the necessary infrastructure.

This is according to Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues on Tuesday, at a community meeting at Cotton Tree Primary School in Mahaica-Berbice.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues addresses residents at a community meeting at Cotton Tree Primary School

The government is working to deliver 50,000 house lots by the end of next year which is part of its ambitious manifesto’s promise.

Already, 36,000 lots have been allocated nationwide to families from various income brackets, with over 1,000 lots being distributed in Region Five.

“We have a new area in Bath where we are currently working on. And with the completion of the infrastructure works there, we will have 650 new lots to be allocated in the region,” Minister Rodrigues highlighted.

A resident being engaged by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues

When these works are completed in the scheme, allottees will be able to identify their lots to embark on their home construction journey.

Meanwhile, the remaining allottees at Burma and Shieldstown Housing Schemes will soon have the opportunity to identify their house lots, to start their home construction.

Housing schemes are heavily subsidised as the government continues to ensure homeownership is accessible to everyone.

Residents at the community meeting at Cotton Tree Primary School

In Region Five alone, the government has invested $5.2 billion for housing infrastructure over the past four years.

Several housing areas are currently under construction for house lot allocation across the country.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

