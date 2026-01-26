$7.5B to drive viable Amerindian economies

The Guyana government is investing $7.5 billion to support Amerindian communities across the country in its first budget after re-election.

According to the Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, investments will prioritise the advancement of land titling, creating job opportunities and projects to drive sustainable economic growth in villages.

Guyana’s First People

The government allocation excludes funds for the 253 communities involved in the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030’s Carbon Credit programme.

To accelerate the Amerindian Land Titling (ALT) project, Minister Singh announced that the government has earmarked $400 million to ensure villages receive legal documents for their ancestral lands. In 2025, Certificates of Title were delivered to seven villages.

Meanwhile, $5 billion has been set aside from the Amerindian Development Fund (ADF) to provide Presidential Grants, allowing villages to start income-generating projects that support the government’s goal of creating opportunities for all Guyanese.

Thousands of young Amerindian people will also benefit from employment with the government, investing $1.9 billion to employ Community Service Officers (CSOs) in the ten administrative regions. More than 2,000 young people gain direct income from this initiative.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh

Additionally, $133.8 million has been allocated to provide scholarships to hinterland students pursuing their secondary education.

Budget 2025 is being presented under the theme ‘Putting People First’; it is the first budget of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration since its reelection to office on September 1, 2025.



