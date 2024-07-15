70 youths participating in Malteenos Sports Club cricket academy

Malteenos Sports Club launched a cricket academy where 70 youths will participate in an intensive cricket training programme.

At the launch, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr, underscored the importance of fusing academics with sport.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, delivers remarks at the launch of Malteenos Sports Club cricket academy

“I want to transfer this now to your academics. Don’t think today that you can succeed in the sporting world without being good in school, at least up to a certain level,” the minister stressed while speaking on Monday.

The academy is designed to prepare young cricketers for regional and international competitions, offering training in cricket fundamentals, media, and etiquette.

Youths participating in the Malteenos Sports Club cricket academy

The minister said the technical and practical knowledge provided during the training is necessary for the youths’ overall development in the sport.

“Everything that you are going to do during this academy is talent. You are developing your talent whether it is batting, bowling, fielding, wicket keeping, catching, running, all of that are versions of talent,” the minister said.

He also recommended that coaches utilise the principles from the ‘Talent Code’ book, highlighting its transferability across various disciplines.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson with youths at the launch of Malteenos Sports Club cricket academy

Beyond training programmes, the government has made significant investments in building the infrastructure needed for sportsmen and women to excel.

One noteworthy project is the construction of an elite academy for cricketers at the National Stadium – the first of its kind.

The facility will allow hundreds of players to train throughout the year. Cricketers can only train for six months due to inclement weather.

It will feature six cricket pitches with clay and transparent roofs over the pitches to ensure net sessions.

Meanwhile, the training sessions run from July 15 to July 27, Monday to Friday, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Participants will automatically become members of the Malteenos Sports Club and will undergo the completion of the two-week training exercise.

Lead Coach, Queesen Nedd, also presented while Coach Neil Barry was recognised for his exceptional service to the cricket fraternity.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

