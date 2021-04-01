700 house lots for Region Two residents in April – Min. Croal

–engages residents on multiple issues

As part of its housing drive to provide 50,000 house lots over the next five years, the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will be allocating some 700 house lots to residents on the Essequibo Coast next month.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal made the announcement today, during an outreach to the Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two).

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal

“What I can announce to you today is that on the 16th and 17th of April, we will be back in this Region and that is to make allocations for 350 new allotees here for a Phase Four in Onderneeming as well as for a new Charity Housing Scheme, another 350,” he said.

The Minister assured residents that the backlog of processing house lot applications will be addressed this year. Additionally, in the latter part of 2021, half a billion dollars would be invested to commence infrastructural works to ensure the areas are accessible.

Minister Croal said the Ministry is on a mission to ensure safe communities and will be installing solar street lamps in Onderneeming. The Ministry will also be engaging the Ministry of Home Affairs on establishing a police outpost to service the expanding housing scheme. He said these engagements are testimony to Government’s commitment to improving the lives of Guyanese across the country.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal interacts with this resident about her concerns.

Additionally, the Housing Minister committed to improving water quality across the country. Currently, only 52 per cent of Guyana has access to treated water. This, Minister Croal said, will change over the next five years through a multi-faceted approach, to achieve the Government’s 90 per cent goal.

Residents’ response

Meanwhile, speaking to DPI, residents said they are satisfied with the Ministry’s efforts to service their communities.

Mr. Roy Griffith, a resident of Onderneeming said the exercise demonstrates the Government’s commitment to honour its promises to the people. “At least I could say I am seeing little progress from this new Government.”

Ms. Ronda Doliveira, a mother of five, said she applied for a house lot since 2015, but was given the run-around. She told DPI that “knowing the Minister came today, I am very happy because I got to meet him myself.”

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Colin Croal engaging a resident in Onderneeming

Ms. Lita Kumar, a resident of Lima, said the exercise is a wonderful step that was highly appreciated.

Other issues addressed during the outreach, included land allocation, property fraud and water quality.

Minister Croal said a new Regional Housing Officer, along with an assistant and an Enforcement Officer will be appointed to improve the overall housing services in the region. Operations will also be relocated to a building next to the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM) office in Anna Region.