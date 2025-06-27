$75M control structure for Lanaballi before year-end – Pres. Ali

Lanaballi, a small farming community located up the Essequibo River, will benefit from the construction of a control structure to support drainage and irrigation for farmers. This $75 million project is slated to be completed in early December.

This was announced by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during one of several community engagements on Thursday.

The control structure, which is similar to a sluice, will help to drain the area during the rainy season, and during dry periods, it will regulate the water going into the farmlands.

President Ali poses for a photo with the children and teachers of the Lanaballi Primary School

Over time, the existing control structure has deteriorated, prompting residents to call for the government’s intervention. President Ali disclosed that the contract for a new structure has already been awarded, and material is currently being procured.

“So far…the sheet piles were ordered, awaiting delivery…and other construction materials [will be moved] by a barge,” he explained.

The head of state reminded the residents that this project is just one of many other promises being delivered to uplift their lives.

“I don’t think I need to tell you that this government has not only fulfilled all its commitments, but this government stood by all of you in the last five years…our business is people, development, upliftment, unity, progress, and prosperity,” President Ali said.

The president also pledged continued collaboration with the community to produce other high-value agricultural products. This includes boosting coconut and honey production, and clearing of an additional 300 rods of drains.

A total of 53 leases are currently being prepared so that the community can become more agriculturally viable.

“I want all of you to know that you have our undivided attention and our full support for the continued upliftment of your community. Whether it’s a hundred people…I will come and come again because every citizen matters,” he promised.