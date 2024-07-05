79-year-old retiree gifted new home by Men on Mission

After decades of longing, 79-year-old retiree Doreen Yansen has finally achieved her dream of homeownership, thanks to the Men on Mission (MoM) initiative.

The mother of three had dreamt of owning a piece of land and building a home. Now, with the keys to a new two-bedroom house finally in hand, her perseverance has paid off.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony handing Doreen Yansen the keys to her new home

“I feel so happy,” she beamed. “After all these years of holding on and waiting, I’m finally through it. I’ve gotten what I’ve been waiting for.”

With the significant hurdle of acquiring a home now overcome, Yansen’s focus shifts to maintaining her new dwelling and exploring potential improvements.

She expressed profound gratitude to Men on Mission for making her dream into reality while acknowledging their broader advocacy efforts for those in need.

“They are doing a very good job, and I appreciate it. I sacrificed and have gotten through at last,” she praised.

Doreen Yansen is now a proud owner of a two-bedroom house

This marks the eighth home Men on Mission has delivered across the country this year, bringing hope and stability to families in need.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony said that the MoM initiative has been prioritised because the government recognises that men can play a very positive role in society.

He said that the aim is to change the narrative governing some men in society and highlight the positive impacts they can have on the country’s development.

“Sometimes people think of men, and they think of the bad things men do. We believe that men can do a lot of good things, useful things for our society, and this is one of those good things that the Men on Mission is doing,” he said.

Doreen Yansen is now a proud owner of a two-bedroom house

Minister Anthony also underscored the impact that the initiative’s youth mentorship component has on society, as it promotes a wholesome upbringing.

“Very often in single-parent homes, for example, young people, if they don’t get the right mentorship, they might be affected, and have issues. So, this other component of Men on Mission, where they offer mentorship is quite significant,” he explained.

The Men on Mission recently launched their Youth Empowerment and Mentorship Programme in Georgetown and Lethem, which provides a comprehensive support system that includes exciting after-school activities. These exercises encompass academic assistance, counselling, and motivation sessions

Similar programmes will be launched in New Amsterdam, Rose Hall and Upper Corentyne.

The new home handed over to Doreen Yansen

Committee Member of the M.O. M, Roger Rogers, said that the initiative recognises families as crucial to society, and their contribution to ensure that men make valuable contributions to society includes the provision of a home to accommodate and protect families.

He underscored the criteria for the selection of beneficiaries, adding that the selection process is spearheaded by an objective committee which evaluates proposals based on the level of priority.

Vulnerable individuals including the elderly, single parents and those with disabilities are prioritised. Their living circumstances are also taken into consideration during this assessment.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

