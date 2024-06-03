$7B for cost-of-living measures to be used later in 2024 – GS Jagdeo

The government will be utilising some $7 billion later this year to provide significant relief to Guyanese dealing with the cost of living.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, highlighted that the government remains firm in its commitment to improving the living standards of every Guyanese through a sustainable and holistic approach.



During the presentation of Guyana’s first trillion-dollar budget in January, it was highlighted that the measures will be determined after in-depth consultations with stakeholders, aimed at stabilizing the effect of price surges.

The general secretary explained, “It has not been utilised as yet. Like in the past, this is more towards the end of the year [where] you will probably see more benefits flowing from the cost-of-living measures…”

“A number of people have expressed concerns about some of the other measures in the budget that haven’t been rolled out in a way that is beneficial. We had one report from Region Five that people said that they cannot get their spectacles’ grant for their kids as yet…” Dr Jagdeo stated.

As such, he further highlighted that the government is working aggressively towards the swift execution of these measures.

Farmers are benefitting from various interventions such as better access to drainage and irrigation (D&I) works, access to more farmlands, and the distribution of free planting materials and fertilisers. These interventions continue to increase crop production and generate more income.

As a result, farmers also have the opportunity to sell their produce at the farmers’ markets which aims to provide fresh agricultural commodities at affordable prices, thereby benefitting consumers and farmers alike.

To cushion the cost-of-living continuously for many families, prices for agricultural commodities remain stable at various markets countrywide.

In relation to prices for meat and eggs at several markets last week, the average price for local chicken stood at $508.75 per pound.

According to the Guyana Marketing Coporation (GMC), one pound of chicken is being sold for $500 at Mon Repos, McKenzie and Bourda markets, $520 at Skeldon, $660 at Kumaka, $480 at Stabroek and Vreed-en-Hoop, and $520 at Rosignol markets.

Meanwhile, the average price for beef per pound is $714.29.

Consumers can purchase beef for $700 per pound at Stabroek, Bourda, Mon Repos, Vreed-en-Hoop and Rosignol, $650 at Skeldon and $850 at McKenzie markets.

The price for one local white egg is being sold for $47 at Mon Repos, McKenzie, Parika; $43 at Stabroek; and $48 at Rosignol and Skeldon markets.

Additionally, the pork price is $800 at Stabroek, Bourda, Mon Repos, McKenzie, Vreed-en-Hoop, and Rosignol markets.

Notably, various vegetables such as bora, carrot, cabbage, tomatoes, and lettuce, which are in high demand, are also affordable at these markets.

The price for one bundle of bora is $1,500 at Skeldon, Vreed-en-Hoop and Rosignol, $1,200 at Kumaka, $1,350 at Stabroek and $1,150 at Bourda markets.

The average market price for one pack of carrots is $462.50. One root of lettuce is being sold for $$330 at Bourda and Mon Repos and $260 at Stabroek markets.

Other commodities such as cassava, eddo, plantain and Irish potato, spices, beans and fruits are also available.

Guyana can also look forward to other cost of living measures such as support to small businesses and the expansion of the part-time job programme.

Over the years, the PPP/C government has implemented a suite of measures to ease the cost of living while containing rise in prices. Some of these initiatives include the reduction of the cost of fuel, reduction of freight charges, job creation, increase in the income tax threshold

Government remains firmly dedicated to continuously improving the standard of living of all Guyanese as demonstrated by the constant execution of Guyana’s transformative agenda.

