$8 billion to be spent on sport

– $3.6 B for cultural initiatives in 2025

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh has announced that a total of $8 billion has been allocated for 2025.

The minister was presenting the 2025 National Budget speech at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Friday.

In 2024, it was said that the government spent some $5 billion on various sporting activities.

In addition, $3.6 billion has been allocated for cultural initiatives this year.

He noted that last year the government spent some $2.6 billion on culture.

The minister said that it is important for Guyana to preserve its cultural identity and as such the investment will go into the building out of a number of key projects.

“We are in preparation for the design of a brand-new state-of-the art museum and art gallery for which $1 billion is allocated in 2025. We are also going to build to showcase our beautiful, diverse culture…a cultural market at Palmyra [Region Six] …To finance that project the sum of $800 million is allocated,” Minister Singh said.

Moreover, $1.2 billion has been budgeted for activities that target youths such as science fairs and the PYARG programme.

These investments will greatly bolster initiatives that are ran under the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

It will further promote cultural diversity, accelerate the performance of athletes and aid in the promotion of education for youths.

