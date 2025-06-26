8 per cent salary hike likely to be paid before September

–VP Jagdeo

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, has confirmed that public servants are likely to receive their eight per cent retroactive salary increase before September.

Last year, the government and the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) signed a two-year agreement that saw 69,000 public servants, including teachers and members of the armed forces, benefitting from a 10 per cent pay hike. Public employees will now be receiving another eight per cent increase in 2025.

When asked by the Department of Public Information when this increase will be paid out, Dr Jagdeo on Thursday said, “It [has to be before elections. I hope Ashni Singh (Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service) pays it before. It does not make sense that] you pay the public servants after.”

This additional eight per cent will bring the cumulative salary increase made by the government from 2021 to 2015, to 46 per cent. This means that Guyanese serving in the public sector are now earning more than they were in 2020.

Apart from salary increases, the PPP/C Administration has been supporting public servants and their families through cash transfers, such as the $50,000 Because We Care cash grant, along with a $5000 uniform voucher. Persons 18 years and older have also benefited from a $100,000 cash grant that placed an additional $60 billion in disposable income into the pockets of ordinary Guyanese.

The elderly, importantly, saw their old age pensions rise from a mere $22,000 in 2020 to $41,000 in 2025.

Additionally, the vice president announced that all persons who would have received public assistance from the government will receive their books. This is after a delay experienced at the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, which is now rectified.

People who have remitted between 500 and 749 contributions to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) can also apply to benefit from the One-off payment programme. To be eligible, persons must have attained the age of 60 on or before 31 December 2024.

These initiatives form part of the government’s broader range of interventions aimed at improving the livelihoods of Guyanese.