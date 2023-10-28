$80M IT Training Complex, $70M Police Station constructed in Regions Five and Six respectively

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Andre Ally, conducted an inspection of two critical capital projects aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Guyana Police Force on Friday, October 27, 2023—the Guyana Police Force IT Training Complex and the Rose Hall Police Station.

In Fort Wellington Region Five, Mr. Ally received a briefing on the progress of the IT Training Complex, a state-of-the-art facility with an allocated budget exceeding $80 million.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr. Andre Ally inspecting the Rose Hall Police Station

The complex, currently at an impressive 82 per cent completion, is poised to be a cornerstone in advancing the technological landscape of the region. The focus of ongoing work includes electrical installations, plumbing, painting, and external finishing touches.

This complex holds significant potential as a hub for training and technological advancements, indicating a promising future for the region’s technological development.

In Region Six, the newly constructed Rose Hall Police Station is nearing completion at 95 per cent. Valued at over $70 million, this infrastructure represents a vital upgrade, replacing the previous outpost. It is designed to host various departments and facilities crucial for efficient law enforcement and community engagement.

The station’s facilities encompass a community relations room, a case management system, a dedicated traffic department, and a state-of-the-art Criminal Investigation Department—demonstrating a robust commitment to enhancing law enforcement operations in the region.

During the visit, Mr. Ally expressed satisfaction with the progress and emphasised the importance of these developments in strengthening the region’s security infrastructure.

The Rose Hall Police Station symbolises more than its modern appearance; it signifies a commitment to better community safety, modern policing, and improved public service.

