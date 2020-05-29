866 ballot boxes left to be recounted

Latest update May 29th, 2020 3:28 PM
May 28, 2020 Government, Ministry of Communities, News
DPI, Guyana, Thursday, May 28, 2020
An additional 90 ballot boxes were today completed in the ongoing national recount of the votes of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections, leaving another 866 boxes to be completed over the course of the next two weeks.
With the additional 90 ballot boxes, the total completed so far stands at 1,473.
From the remaining electoral districts under review, eight boxes were completed for Region Three, 21 for Region Four, 24 for Region Six, four for Region Seven, 14 for Region Eight, 11 for Region Nine and eight for Region 10.
Regions Three and Seven were concluded today, leaving five districts under review.
A total of 1, 423 Statements of Recount (SOR) were today tabulated for the General elections, while 1, 439 were completed for the Regional.
The Guyana Elections Commission will be seeking to complete the remaining ballot boxes by June 13, after which a detailed review of the Chief Elections Officer’s report will be done.
May 29, 2020Author Details Staff Writer Author Department of Public Information email communications@dpi.gov.gy follow me The National Insurance Scheme remains very cognizant that it provides an essential service to our Pensioners and Beneficiaries. In an effort to fulfill our mandate whilst protecting the...
May 29, 2020
May 29, 2020
May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Public Health, Guyana.