866 ballot boxes left to be recounted

May 28, 2020

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, May 28, 2020

An additional 90 ballot boxes were today completed in the ongoing national recount of the votes of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections, leaving another 866 boxes to be completed over the course of the next two weeks.

With the additional 90 ballot boxes, the total completed so far stands at 1,473.

From the remaining electoral districts under review, eight boxes were completed for Region Three, 21 for Region Four, 24 for Region Six, four for Region Seven, 14 for Region Eight, 11 for Region Nine and eight for Region 10.

Regions Three and Seven were concluded today, leaving five districts under review.

A total of 1, 423 Statements of Recount (SOR) were today tabulated for the General elections, while 1, 439 were completed for the Regional.

The Guyana Elections Commission will be seeking to complete the remaining ballot boxes by June 13, after which a detailed review of the Chief Elections Officer’s report will be done.

