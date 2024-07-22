95 per cent of booths already allocated at building expo

With just a few weeks left for the highly anticipated building exhibition at the National Stadium at Providence, about 95 per cent of the booths have already been allocated.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal noted that plans are progressing well for the event. He offered the attendees the opportunity to explore innovations that are available in the housing, construction, and manufacturing industries.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during a recent walkthrough at the building expo site

Speaking on the Guyana Dialogue, Minister Croal said only four booths are available in the main auditorium area, while 100 per cent of the booths have already been allocated for the remaining two auditoriums.

Close to 500 exhibitors and corporate sponsors are expected to partake in this year’s expo.

There will be several international exhibitors from Italy, Barbados, the United States of America, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, Indonesia, and Brazil that will be showcasing a multitude of innovations from the construction, solar energy, logistics, financial and forestry sectors.

One of the homes that will be on display at the building expo An interior view of an auditorium Ongoing works on the booths at the National Stadium

“We are talking about the display of over 345 booths in various categories. We have over 20 persons from various countries who have already bought booth spaces,” Minister Croal noted.

Several housing models such as the core home, prefabricated house and the young professional home, will also be on display.

Stemming from a collaboration between the ministry and the Small Business Bureau (SBB), small business entrepreneurs will also have the opportunity to showcase their services and locally-manufactured products and network with industry professionals.

The expo, which is being held from August 8-11, is themed ‘Building on the Foundation of Sustainability and Unity.’

It will bring together homeowners, potential homeowners, and businesses from numerous sectors including the construction and manufacturing sectors at one location.

