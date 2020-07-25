Body of the late Komal Chand returns home

Latest update August 4th, 2020 10:40 PM
Jul 25, 2020 Government, Ministry of Agriculture, News
DPI, Guyana, Saturday, July 25, 2020
The body of late trade unionist Komal Chand arrived this evening at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on a Caribbean Airlines flight from Cuba.
Mr. Chand died in April while receiving treatment for pneumonia in Havana, Cuba. He was accompanied by his wife.
In May, the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) granted approval for the body of the late trade unionist to return to Guyana from Cuba.
Chand joined the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) in 1975 as the union’s organising secretary and later served as the organisation’s President up to the time of his passing.
Described as an individual who was committed to his work, Chand dedicated his career to fighting for the protection and rights of workers in the sugar, rice and numerous other industries in Guyana.
Aug 04, 2020Author Details Staff Writer Author Department of Public Information email communications@dpi.gov.gy follow me Georgetown, Guyana – (August 4, 2020): The International Office for Migration (IOM) this morning handed over several Covid-19 supplies to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC). These include...
Aug 04, 2020
Aug 04, 2020
Aug 04, 2020
Aug 04, 2020
Aug 04, 2020
Aug 04, 2020
Aug 03, 2020
Aug 03, 2020
Aug 03, 2020
Aug 03, 2020
Aug 03, 2020
Aug 02, 2020
Aug 02, 2020
Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Public Health, Guyana.