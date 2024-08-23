97 new firefighters join service

Following a rigorous three-month training course, ninety-seven new firefighters graduated on Friday from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) Training Centre at Leonora, Region Three.

This is the largest cohort of recruits to graduate from the fire service.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn hands over the best student trophy to Tiffany Caesar

The graduating batch includes 11 persons from Region One; 11 from Region Three; 34 from Region Four; 14 from Region Five; four from Region Six; six from Region Seven, nine from Region Nine, and 10 from Region Ten.

During the graduation ceremony, various firefighting tactics were demonstrated, including the use of breathing apparatus, firefighter lifts, ladder drills, and pump drills.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, highlighted that the government is making significant efforts to expand the GFS, through the procurement of new and improved firefighting equipment and the construction of new facilities.

Four new stations are currently being built across the country, increasing the total number in Guyana to 22.

The government, Minister Benn noted, is also providing a slew of opportunities to young people which is in keeping with its manifesto’s commitments.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, Chief Fire Officer, Gregory Wickham and the graduating batch on Friday

“We are doing these things not simply as a way of keeping the promises, putting the promises in the physical assets and architecture on the ground, but also in the development of our young people who are very well represented here today by the young inductees into the Guyana Fire Service,” Minister Benn underscored.

The young men and women were commended for their disciplined and coordinated approach during their simulation exercises.

“When we are making the investments and the training in young people, and when we are looking at upgrading our methodologies and approach to firefighting, it is because we want to see continuous improvement, progress and development in our country,” the minister added.

The new firefighters were encouraged to maintain a high level of commitment and discipline as they advance in their careers.

Meanwhile, Chief Fire Officer, Gregory Wickham, noted that the recruits from various regions reflect the fire service’s strategic plan for diversity.

Chief Fire Officer, Gregory Wickham, hands over a prize to one of the new firefighters

Now equipped with relevant firefighting skills, Wickham urged them to demonstrate their abilities and embrace discipline and camaraderie when they return to their respective regions.

The training course, which began on May 13, included theoretical instruction in the fire service order, the history and structure of the fire service, discipline, control room attendance, firefighter safety and health, hose and fitting, and water supply and hydrants.

Several firefighters were awarded prizes for best student, most improved student, best physical firefighter, best drill student, and best practical firefighter.

Firefighters conducting simulation exercises Firefighters conducting simulation exercises Firefighters conducting simulation exercises Firefighters conducting simulation exercises Some of the new firefighters who graduated on Friday

