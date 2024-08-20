A call to action for the Nation

Guyana is OUR country, the place that sustains our lives and livelihoods and we must treat it in a way that reflects this.

Sincere appreciation is expressed to the members of the Disciplined Forces, the Private Sector, the Religious Organizations, Community groups and most importantly, the citizens, who participated in the national clean-up exercise held on August 17th, 2024. During this exercise 22 truckloads of waste was removed from the area opposite the Georgetown Public Hospital alone. This is a glaring representation of the monumental issue of a general lack of care for one’s surroundings that plagues our society. Guyana is a beautiful country, with a green and vibrant landscape, yet often, our capital city Georgetown, faces the scourge of poor waste management and disposal. I have heard visitors say;

“Georgetown is a beautiful city BUT, it is too dirty.”

Is this how we wish for our city to be remembered?

I have seen the calls for stricter penalties for littering, as well as greater enforcement to prevent individuals from doing so, however, as right-thinking members of society, are we not all capable of doing the just and right thing? Are we not capable of disposing of our garbage in the appropriate way? Must citizens

be strong-armed into keeping their own surroundings clean? I certainly hope that we begin to take responsibility for our actions, and become more mindful of the complex negative impacts associated. As we continue to battle the effects of climate change, let us not forget that our capital city Georgetown, is below sea level and therefore prone to floods. Flood waters are non-discriminating, pushing everything that they can, including garbage, along their path. A dirty environment is also an unsafe one that encourages the spread of diseases and place your lives and the lives of your children at risk. To preserve life and limb, we must take stock.

I have seen the criticisms levelled against the clean-up initiative, yet, it is designed to engender within citizens the spirit of patriotism and environmentalism. The principle of cooperativism enshrined in our country’s name and our constitution, is still an important ideal that we adhere to. Thus, we shouldn’t only sing the song, “Let Us Cooperate for Guyana”, at Independence time, but rather all year round, and its meaning must be made plain through our actions.

I call on the citizenry to comply with the standards of cleanliness and environmental consciousness that befit a country that was wrought by so many sacrifices. While we are the present custodians of this landmass, there are generations coming after us who will rely on this same space for sustenance, and we must not jeopardize their ability to do so successfully. A word to the wise is enough.

From the desk of: Hon. Bishop Juan A. Edghill, M.P, Minister of Public Works.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

