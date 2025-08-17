A future secured: land titles coming soon for over 600 North Timehri residents – Pres. Ali

For hundreds of families in North Timehri, the prospect of secure land ownership is now within reach. President Dr Irfaan Ali has pledged that within the next three to six months, residents will begin receiving the long-awaited titles that unlock opportunities for home improvement, financing, and investment.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali gave his assurance to over 600 residents that the land regularisation process will be resolved soon, following years of negotiations.

The head of state made the announcement at the Faith Tabernacle Church on Sunday, where he was invited for fellowship.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Pastor Michael Gouveia on Sunday

President Ali highlighted land security as a pressing issue, explaining that the government has been working with the CJIA to adjust its expansion plans, ensuring that residents in North Timehri could be protected and that nearly 650 families could receive land titles.

“Out of regularisation comes your ability to own land, to build, to get a loan, and to invest in your businesses,” the president told the gathering as he stressed the process’s significance.

By Tuesday, a verified list of 600-plus structures will be published for scrutiny, and by the end of next week, these households will receive their official Letter of Assurance.

Notably, upon receiving their land documents, each household receiving titles will benefit from a steel and cement subsidy, a programme under the Ministry of Housing and Water to assist with construction.

“We are going to bring in the banks, and we are going to have a discussion with the banks on accepting a letter of assurance from us, so that they can commence the processing of your loans for your homes,” President Ali announced.

A group of key stakeholders will collaborate with local leaders to smoothly advance this process.

Recognising that many parents are in the workforce, President Ali also announced that a daycare facility originally planned for airport staff will be expanded to serve the entire community.

President Ali shows residents the technical work that is ongoing behind the scenes

Apart from land security, residents in the area are set to benefit from employment opportunities as the president detailed major investments around the CJIA, including the opening of a new hotel this month, a major resort nearby and the construction of Terminal Two at CJIA.

To ensure residents benefit from this, the head of state revealed that a technical education programme will be rolled out to train and upskill young people for these job opportunities.

“We are going to give these young people a small stipend while we train them, and we will provide transportation to take them to the training facility,” the president affirmed.

Residents will also benefit from the soon-to-be-established Business Development Bank, which will have a special financing window for small and medium-sized businesses.

The president emphasised that the government’s housing model aims to provide shelter, as well as create wealth, pointing to the 500 new homes for single mothers in Yarrowkabra that now carry significantly higher market values.

A section of the congregation

The president thanked local leaders and the church for working with the government over the years. He also urged residents to guard against false claims and disputes that could derail the regularisation process.

“What we are now entering is the phase where you will reap the rewards of the hard work, just as the Bible teaches us,” he expressed.

The president was accompanied by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy.