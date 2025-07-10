A look back: A year of lightning-speed advances in connectivity

One year ago, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) the Honourable Mark Phillips, the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) launched a transformative initiative in the Moruca Sub-district in Region One, making it the first area to benefit from faster internet speeds through the rollout of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services, as part of the Government’s WiFiGY Programme.

Since then, the Government has moved with unprecedented speed and purpose to expand this vital service. To date, 236 of the 253 officially recognised hinterland, remote, and riverine communities have been connected, providing more than 132,000 residents with access to high-speed internet, with rates exceeding 200 megabits per second.

The initiative, spearheaded by the NDMA, forms part of a broader national effort to transform lives and empower communities across Guyana. It reflects the Government’s commitment to digital inclusion, transformation, and equitable access to technology.

By connecting remote and underserved areas, the WiFiGY Programme is not only bridging the digital divide but also unlocking new opportunities in education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and public service delivery for thousands of Guyanese.

This marks a defining step in ensuring that no citizen is left behind in the march towards national development.