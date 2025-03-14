A new low’ – Jagdeo ridicules Hughes’ pay-to-view vision

Alliance for Change (AFC) Leader, Nigel Hughes’ move to monetise his purported manifesto plan for Guyana, has drawn sharp criticisms from General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

Hughes recently published a website alluring individuals to join the ‘Better Must Come’ movement and learn about his vision for Guyana.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

However, it is important to note that following registration, individuals are prompted to contribute financially to the cause.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Dr Jagdeo said, “I have seen all sort of things in my political life, but I have never seen a political party in Guyana sell its manifesto.…You have to pay some money before you learn of his vision. This is a new low for Guyana or maybe a new high. But it is pretty unusual.”

According to Dr Jagdeo this approach is bizarre and an elitist approach to politics. In fact, a tiered payment system is a key feature of the website. As explained by the PPP GS, the higher payment levels supposedly grant individuals more involvement or access to Hughes campaign.

“Nigel Hughes and others believe they’re sophisticates and upper middleclass, and they can look down on the rest of Guyanese… they have a tiered structure … this is the stupidity of these people,” he lamented.

He also criticized the AFC’s lack of a concrete vision for Guyana, which Hughes admitted to in a previous statement.

According to Dr. Jagdeo, his own admission of relying on other parties to formulate a plan reflects his incompetence. He said too that AFC is untrustworthy since they have not admitted to their involvement in the rigging of the 2020 elections, following their defeat at the polls.

He added that while the PPP is focused on inclusivity and measurable improvements for the Guyanese people, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and AFC is fragmented, disingenuous and only interested in personal gains.

The PPP GS has urged Guyanese to recognise his party’s dedication to practical and realistic plans versus the opposition’s lack of direction and credibility.

