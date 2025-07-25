A promise kept: First Lady’s orphanage support enters new phase 

First Lady Arya Ali’s ‘Adopt-an-Orphanage’ initiative has entered its fourth phase, with 11 orphanages now benefitting from financial support through several sponsors.

Almost $100 million has been invested since the initiative was launched in 2021.

The initiative, born from a conversation between Guyanese-American rapper SAINt JHN and the first lady in 2021, aims to help orphanages across the country with financial and resource support.

Launch of Phase Four of the ‘Adopt-an-Orphanage’ initiative at State House in Georgetown, on Friday

The undertaking helps alleviate the financial burdens of orphanages and provides children with necessities, development opportunities, and a sense of belonging.

During a simple ceremony at the State House in Georgetown on Friday, sponsors and representatives from the orphanages signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to honour their commitments.

First Lady Arya Ali signs one of the MoUs with a sponsor in the presence of the Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

Over the next 12 months, the orphanages that will be receiving support include Hauraruni Girls Home, A Sanctuary Children’s Home, Ruimveldt Children’s Home and Care Centre, Bless the Children Home, Hope Children’s Home and Joshua’s Children Home.

The other orphanages are Prabhu Sharan Orphanage, Red Cross Convalescent Home, Shaheed’s Girls Orphanage, Shaheed’s Boys Orphanage, and St John’s Basco Orphanage.

The sponsors who have committed to providing financial support to cover utilities and other monthly expenses include: The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Guyana, Amara Hope Foundation, IB Construction, Premier Construction, Guyana Shore Base Inc., Comfort Sleep and J’s Supermarket.

First Lady Ali said that the support has improved conditions for children in orphanages, creating a better future for them.

First Lady Arya Ali

Besides financial support, the initiative also provides medical services, including eye tests and free spectacles, dental services, medical checkups, and counselling services to the children.

The first lady thanked the donors and announced plans to provide even more help to orphanages so that vulnerable Guyanese children can thrive and succeed.

“In addition to the support that you have so generously provided, the government will continue to invest and provide support to these homes. We have already discussed plans to extend additional support through the annual subvention and other supporting facilities and infrastructure,” First Lady Ali said.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, emphasised the importance of providing additional care and support for children countrywide.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

“I want to congratulate the first lady for this initiative…We have been quietly supportive in the background, making sure that she has the list of homes and making sure that we, sometimes, send a priority list for homes that can really benefit from some of the remarkable things that she has done and has been doing since she took office,” Dr Persaud noted.

Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Yang Yang highlighted that the project embodies care, compassion and long-term commitment.

First Lady Arya Ali presents a token to the Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Yang Yang