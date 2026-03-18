‘AccelerateHer’ returns to boost female entrepreneurship

Female entrepreneurship in Guyana is set to receive renewed support as the Centre for Local Business Development launches its flagship AccelerateHer Programme for 2026.

AccelerateHer 2026 is being delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Guyana, with support from the Greater Guyana Initiative.

Guyanese women who completed the AccelerateHer Programme

The four-month initiative targets women across all sectors, offering business acceleration workshops, one-on-one mentoring, and curated weekly courses to help business owners grow and scale their ventures.

To date, more than 100 female entrepreneurs and managers have benefitted from the programme, gaining critical skills in financial management, strategic planning, and market expansion.

The initiative continues to address key challenges faced by women in business, including limited access to financing, mentorship, and professional networks.

Beyond individual growth, the programme is contributing to broader economic development by fostering innovation, supporting job creation, and increasing female participation in entrepreneurship across Guyana.

Interested applicants are advised to apply before the April 3 deadline.