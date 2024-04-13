Additional theatres, imaging suite for Lethem Hospital

The Lethem Regional Hospital in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) is slated for a major upgrade, including brand-new operating theatres and an imaging suite.

This initiative is in line with the government’s broader plan to enhance healthcare infrastructure nationwide.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, disclosed this development on Wednesday during his visit to the region for the commissioning of a new lab.

“We have a plan that we are working on right now and that is to extend or more so develop a brand-new section of this Lethem Hospital.

“So, we have just completed the designs and we have already advertised for persons to bid to do the job,” the health minister said.

Following the tendering process, construction will begin promptly. The imaging suite will facilitate ultrasound and x-ray examinations, as well as house a CT scan machine.

The introduction of the CT scan machine aims to reduce the travel expenses of residents who currently need to travel to Georgetown for such scans.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony with nurses and other health workers from the Lethem Regional Hospital

Additionally, it will enable the hospital to conduct various complex imaging procedures that are typically performed at better-equipped facilities.

“Right now, in the public sector, we have one CT scan machine at the Georgetown Hospital. We have one at Bartica and New Amsterdam, and these were through donations that we received years ago that were never put into operation until we came into government,” Minister Anthony stated.

The minister emphasised that the government is committed to procuring state-of-the-art machines for the benefit of the people.

With the introduction of these new services in the healthcare sector, Minister Anthony encouraged residents to take advantage of the training opportunities available to contribute to the transformation of healthcare in the region. These developments are funded by the $110 billion allocated to the health ministry in this year’s budget, a substantial portion of which will be invested in infrastructure.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

