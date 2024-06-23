Adventure Pump Station to be commissioned soon

The pump station at Adventure Village along the Corentyne Coast, Region Six, is set to be commissioned soon, to strengthen the region’s drainage infrastructure and improve agricultural productivity.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, made the announcement during an inspection of the completed works on the approximately $500 million pump station on Saturday.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and team inspected the pump station at Adventure Village

“I am very happy that this pump station has been completed…From now on, if there is any heavy rainfall and excessive water in Black Bush Polder, this pump would [be able] to drain the area,” Minister Mustapha said.

The pumping plant will also support all the major outfalls in areas including Eversham, and Number 43 Villages.

A section of the Adventure Pump Station

The government has earmarked over $1.5 billion to construct drainage systems and high-level sluices in the East Berbice Corentyne region.

Work has commenced on the high-level sluices for the Hope-like canals at No. 51 and 52 villages, benefitting hundreds of farmers and residents.

Additionally, works on the flood embankments from Number 66 Village to Canje have commenced. Flood embankment is traditionally an earth wall used to shore up flood waters.

Part of the Pump Station at Adventure Village, Corentyne, Berbice

“We have a number of other pump stations that are between about 70 to 90 per cent completed. And very shortly, we will complete those,” the agriculture minister added.

He noted that mechanisms are in place to ensure these projects are completed within the stipulated time.

“There are a number of contractors who are delinquent. We have already started liquidated damages on those contracts. I am hoping that those contracts can be completed shortly, so we can commission those pump stations,” Minister Mustapha explained.

He further stated that the contract, which was terminated for the Black Bush Polder Frontline pump station, has been re-awarded by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

Meanwhile, the contract for the pump station at A-Line in Region Three, which was also terminated, will be re-tendered shortly.

