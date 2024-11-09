AG to pursue legal costs still owed by Brutus, Wife after court judgment

On Friday, Calvin Brutus and his wife, Adonika Aulder, withdrew and discontinued yet another High Court action which they filed on the 19th of August, 2024, against the Head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), the Commissioner of Police and the Attorney General.

In these proceedings, Mr. Brutus and his wife sought a number of Orders, including, an Order to set aside or recall the Order of Court, earlier granted, freezing their bank accounts. The Application to withdraw and discontinue the proceedings was made orally when the matter was called yesterday by the Attorney-at-Law appearing for Mr. Brutus and his wife. This is the second set of proceedings filed and later withdrawn by Mr. Brutus and his wife.

Another High Court proceeding which was filed seeking permission for these two persons to leave the jurisdiction, allegedly for medical attention for Ms. Aulder was heard by Justice Gino Persaud, who, after hearing arguments from lawyers appearing for the Attorney General’s Chambers, dismissed the Application and ordered the Applicants to pay $250,000 each to the Respondents, namely, the Attorney General, Commissioner of Police and SOCU within six weeks from the date of the Order. To date, these costs have not been paid. Upon the expiration of the six weeks, if these costs remain unpaid, the requisite legal steps will be taken to recover the same.

