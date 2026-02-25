Agri-app launched to give farmers real-time access to services

Farmers across Guyana can now access extension services and assess soil compatibility at their fingertips with the launch of the new Farmers’ Connect application, a major step in modernising the agriculture sector.

The application, unveiled on Wednesday by the Ministry of Agriculture, places critical, real-time information directly into the hands of farmers, enabling more informed decision-making and improved productivity.

The Farmers’ Connect App barcode

Through the platform, farmers can access market prices, weather updates, and pest and disease alerts, as well as receive guidance on crop selection based on soil conditions.

The app enables farmers to connect directly with buyers, agro-processors, and exporters, improving market access and reducing inefficiencies across the value chain. Features such as AI-assisted crop diagnostics allow users to identify plant diseases and receive treatment recommendations instantly.

Anan Lololi, farmer and Executive Director of Black Food Sovereignty Alliance

Farmer and Executive Director of Black Food Sovereignty Alliance, Anan Lololi, said the new app signals progress. He explained that ecological farming and information on farming are essential, and the app responds to those concerns.

Farmer Roulette Bacchus

Retired teacher and farmer Roulette Bacchus said that “The launch of this app is a great initiative because as farmers we will be able to stay connected and have reliable information promptly…Having the president so deeply involved in agriculture is a motivating factor.”

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha said the app forms part of a broader vision to digitally transform the sector while positioning Guyana as a global leader in food production and innovation.

“Let this be the moment history remembers when we choose action over words, technology over hesitation and stand firmly behind our farmers to position Guyana as a powerhouse of agricultural development,” Minister Mustapha stated.

Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture Vikash Ramkissoon said the government will always deliver people-centred policies that will allow local farmers to produce more and feed the nation.

Farmers can also report flooding and other field challenges, while benefitting from timely notifications on training programmes and support services offered by agencies within the agriculture sector through the new platform.