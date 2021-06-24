Agri. Minister condemns acts of hacking of cattle in Reg. 6

–urges farmers to exercise compassion during national disaster

Cattle farmers in Region Six have appealed to the relevant authorities for help after persons in the region hacked several of their animals.

Some farmers, who were forced to move their animals to the front lands after their designated grazing areas in the backlands had become inundated, reported that several of their animals are nursing life-threatening injuries inflicted allegedly by other farmers.

After learning of the incidents, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha condemned the acts and urged persons to desist from harming the animals.

“Over the past few days, cattle farmers from Berbice have been reaching out to me about the issue. I’ve instructed the regional agriculture officers to meet with the farmers. Farmers have also engaged regional law enforcement. I’m hoping that things do not escalate further. I know these are very troubling times for farmers who are trying to preserve whatever cultivation and livestock they have left. I’m urging farmers to work together and be their brother’s keeper because this flooding is a national issue that has affected us all. This is time for us to demonstrate compassion for life and our fellow farmers,” Minister Mustapha said.

The minister also said the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) and the Regional Agricultural Coordinator for Region Six, Mr. Dennis Deroop, are currently working with farmers to determine the reason behind the heinous attacks and to resolve any conflict that exists amicably.

He added that the GLDA and regional agricultural officers are working with farmers to ensure animals brought from the backlands remain housed in secure areas and away from farms and rice fields. He further stated that the GLDA has been providing feed free of cost to farmers.

Cattle farmers have been forced to relocate their animals to higher ground following the onset of the rainy season back in May, which resulted in the flooding of savannahs in Regions Five and Six and many other agricultural and residential areas across the country.

So far, over 20,000 animals have been relocated to higher grounds in the front lands. The GLDA has been using a pontoon to transport animals from the flooded savannahs to higher ground in the front lands.