Agri. Ministry inks contracts totaling over $1.1B to further develop the sector

In keeping with the government’s developmental agenda for the agriculture sector, several agencies attached to the Ministry of Agriculture today signed contracts totaling some $1,130,817,572.

A total of 24 contracts were signed for the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure, the supply of machinery, materials, and equipment, as well as for the provision of services.

Agriculture Minister, Honourable Zulfikar Mustapha while offering remarks noted that the ministry is moving apace with all planned projects for the year, especially in the sectors that contracts were signed to commence works.

GuySuCo CEO, Sasenarine Singh signs a contract with a representative of Game Equipment LLC for the supply & delivery of (4) 195 hp 4-WD articulated agricultural tractors

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) signed several contracts totaling in excess of $535.4 million for the procurement of materials and equipment as part of the government’s efforts to revitalise the industry.

Minister Mustapha said that works are ongoing and that the Rose Hall estate is expected to be operable in time for the second crop of 2023.

“For GuySuCo, these projects are very critical because we are restructuring and rebuilding. This year we are hoping that the Rose Hall estate will be operable in time for the second crop and they are a number of projects that are earmarked for Albion, Rose Hall, Blairmont, and Uitvlugt. Due to the 2021 flood, GuySuCo was unable to achieve its target. Based on the information provided by the management of GuySuCo, we are on track to achieve our target of 60,000 tons which was set for 2023,” the minister explained.

The minister also spoke about the work that is being done to strengthen the country’s drainage capacity. With Guyana’s coast being under sea level, Minister Mustapha said that the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority will be constructing a number of pump stations to boost the country’s drainage capacity.

“This year we’ll be building a number of pump stations across the country; an additional four pump stations. Those contracts will be signed sometime in the near future. We also have approximately six pump stations that are expected to be completed in the coming months. With the effects of climate change becoming more real, we have to ensure our farmers are safeguarded against flooding. A lot of rehabilitation of access dams, and upgrades to drainage and irrigation canals in cultivation areas across the country will also be done throughout the year so those contracts will also be signed in the coming months.”

Additionally, Minister Mustapha said that a lot of work is also planned to improve Guyana’s aquaculture sector. He noted that during the course of 2022, the Fisheries Department embarked on a number of infrastructural upgrades to landing sites across the country.

“The President visited a number of those landing sites and committed to enhancing the facilities with lights, sheds, and washroom facilities. So far, we’ve done rehabilitation work at approximately 75 landing sites around the country. Those efforts will continue this year in areas like Anna Regina,” he explained.

The Fisheries Department signed contracts totaling over $13 million for infrastructural upgrades to the Satyadeow Sawh Aquaculture Station at Mon Repos on the East Coast of Demerara as well as the office in Anna Regina.

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) signed several contracts totaling some $510,774,840 for the construction and rehabilitation of structures and machinery.

the new Guyana Marketing Corporation signed a contract for the provision of security services totaling some $41,425,092 while the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary Agriculture Development Authority (MMA-ADA) signed a contract for the supply and delivery of crusher run to the tune of $26,971,000.

