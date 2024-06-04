Agri Ministry to release list of works done in Region Ten to alleviate flooding

The Ministry of Agriculture will soon release a list of works executed in Region Ten since the government assumed office, which has helped to alleviate the flooding in the region.

Minister Zulfikar Mustapha disclosed this on Monday while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Vice President’s public meeting at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha

“I will be compiling a list of all the projects that we would have executed in Region Ten and sending it out to the media,” Minister Zulfikar stated.

The list will detail the areas where drainage and irrigation works have been done such as the desilting of drains, trenches and canals. It will also feature the installation and rehabilitation of pumps and sluices.

The list came after a feud was created between the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), the Linden Mayor and City Council (M&CC) and the government about who did not do adequate work to alleviate the recent flooding which inundated the region and town.

An excavator cleaning some of the drains in Region Ten to decrease flooding

The government insists it is the sole responsibility of the two councils but it would assist from time to time with certain projects.

Additional works have been conducted in the region by officers attached to the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development to deal with the flooding.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill assessed the extent of work that needed to be done

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill also visited the region where they assessed the flood and garbage situation and rendered help in numerous ways.

Additionally, the agriculture minister assured reporters that as a result of the investment by the government within D&I, the flood waters have receded.

“Since the implementation of several initiatives, water has receded a lot across the country. More work will also be done to complement this move,” the agriculture minister posited.

