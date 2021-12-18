Agriculture critical to sustainable livelihood and job creation – President Ali

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali said agriculture will play a critical role in government’s effort to create a sustainable livelihood and job creation for Guyanese. President Ali was at the time addressing residents of Mara, East Bank Berbice during a meeting on Friday.

President Ali explained that CARICOM has adopted a target of reducing the Food Import Bill for the region by 25 per cent by the year 2025. He said this will be done by using more products produced within the region and changing consumption pattern.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The President made it clear that his government is serious about agriculture and will be investing heavily in the area of food production. He said government will be supporting investment in areas like agro-processing.

“I do not want to pre-empt budget 2022, but I know that we will be setting aside resources for the development of this very sector and many of the things you spoke of, the incorporation of smart agriculture, technology and support in building infrastructure and capital expenditure for the farmers.”

He pointed out that government wants to build an aquaculture industry and improve the swamp-shrimp production in Region Six. President Ali noted that the swamp-shrimp production has a large market in the diaspora and highlighted that government is already supporting some farmers in the Corentyne area to get off the ground.

It was also highlighted that there is a US$50M investment in Enmore, Region Four. The facility will be processing and packaging pasteurised milk, natural fruit juices and water, as well as a myriad of flour- based products including hamburger buns, cookies, biscuits, croissants, bagels and donuts. With that, President Ali said there is need to rebuild the cattle industry to support the facility.

To fast track this, President Ali said Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, M.P., will be leading a team to the region to have a discussion with farmers.

“They are going to sit with all the farmers who own lands and situate the lands as to where they are. If you have lands along the sea, and you are willing to come into the swamp-shrimp project, we are going to help you to build the dams, put the equipment and bring you into the swamp-shrimp project. If there are lands that you own that you want to put into aquaculture, we are going to discuss that with you into converting those lands to aquaculture,” the President explained.

Since taking office, Guyana resumed chairmanship of the Ministerial Taskforce on Food Production and Food Security in CARICOM.