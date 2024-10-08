Agriculture Information System launched to access real-time data

The Ministry of Agriculture on Monday launched the Agriculture Information System (AIS) to gather, analyse, and disseminate agricultural data in real-time.

When fully operational, the new system will allow farmers, extension officers, and media personnel to access real-time information on agriculture, enhancing their ability to respond quickly and effectively.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha speaking at the launch of the AIS on Monday

It will serve as a centralised hub, providing a clear and precise depiction of Guyana’s agriculture industry.

With improved analytical capacity and enhanced data quality, the AIS will enable policymakers to make informed decisions that drive growth and sustainability in the sector.

General Manager of the Country Department of the Caribbean at the IDB, Anton Edmunds

The initiative is part of the ministry’s Sustainable Agricultural Development Programme (SADP) and is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

At the launch ceremony, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha noted that the AIS platform will assist the ministry in planning effectively and streamlining internal processes aimed at boosting agricultural production.

A section of the gathering at the AIS launch

He also highlighted the importance of continuous training to equip all extension officers with the necessary tools to prepare for the rapid transformation within the sector.

“This system will guide you to be more efficient…This will help us to identify those persons who are within the various sectors. This will ensure that the needs of the farmers are met. This will enhance our decision-making capabilities ,” he explained during the event at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal.

Over the years, the ministry has made tremendous efforts at improving its database and management systems.

General Manager of the Country Department of the Caribbean at the IDB, Anton Edmunds, highlighted that the initiative marks a promising trajectory for Guyana’s agriculture industry towards modernisation, increased productivity, and sustainable development.

He added that the AIS is a testament to what can be achieved through collaboration and a shared vision.

“This integrated agriculture information system enhances transparency and consistency in data management, using technology, creating a dashboard for data analysis and rehabilitating information hubs in several regions in Guyana. It also brings numerous opportunities for investment and will improve outcomes for a variety of actors within this space,” he said.

Meanwhile, the new initiative will allow the ministry to access daily reports from all extension officers nationwide.

The AIS will also feature a farm register module. The goal is create a comprehensive database for farmers which will include unique identifiers, contact information, geolocation, acreage, tenure type or purpose, and other pertinent information.

Present at the event marking the launch were Director General of the Ministry, Madanlall Ramraj; IDB’s Country Representative, Lorena Solorzano Salazar, and Director of Planning at the Ministry, Natasha Beerjit-Deonarine.

