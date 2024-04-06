Agriculture performing better than ever before – cash crop farmers

The implementation of effective policies and investments made by the government to strengthen the local agricultural industry are delivering significant benefits to farmers nationwide.

These interventions have created opportunities for sustainable livelihoods as well as contributed to enhancing food productivity.

Farmer and Overseer of the Moruca/Providence NDC, Althea Giles

Several farmers from across the country recently expressed their appreciation for how these initiatives are persistently enhancing crop yields and uplifting their communities.

Althea Giles, a farmer from the Lower Pomeroon in Region Two, attested to the transformative effects of government efforts, particularly in the area of drainage and irrigation, over the past three years.

Giles, who also serves as the Overseer of the Moruca/Providence Neighbouring Democratic Council (NDC), emphasized how these efforts have enabled farmers to better prepare for the frequent flooding in the area.

“We have had extensive works done as it relates to having the farms properly dug and our river defenses being looked after… We are super happy,’ Giles stated.

Giles also mentioned the ongoing dredging works at the mouth of the Pomeroon River, which are proving beneficial to the farming communities in the region.

Additionally, she expressed gratitude towards the extension officers from the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) for their crucial support to farmers on various fronts.

Farmer, Roger Carryl

Plans are underway to establish a nursery in the area, facilitating easier access for farmers to obtain seedlings.

With the closure of the Wales Sugar Estate, Roger Carryl of Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara, Region Three transitioned into cash crop farming and has found it to be a rewarding decision.

Reflecting on the closure’s impact, Carryl shared, “After the estate closed down, it had a terrible impact on me. I had to turn to farming cash crops. Since I turned to cash crop farming, it was very healthy,” he said.

To support his venture, Carryl received assistance in the form of a pump, fertilizer, seeds, and other necessary implements to enhance production.

He advocated for more young people to become engaged in agriculture, highlighting its numerous advantages.

“The officers from NAREI would always come to give you a visit to make sure that everything is up to standard. I never regret getting into cash crop [farming] because it is so blooming. I don’t even have words to say how it is blooming,” the cash crop farmer further emphasised.

Berryl Wallace, a cash crop farmer from Good Hope, Essequibo Coast, Region Three, emphasised that alongside oil resources, agriculture plays a pivotal role in propelling Guyana’s economic growth.

Farmer, Berryl Wallace

“Agriculture is doing better than ever before. And Guyana would head someplace good because of agriculture… If everything else fails, agriculture will never fail…Because as long as you plant, you will eat,” Wallace highlighted.

Recently, she was provided with a water pump and hose to enhance her upcoming crop.

In recent years, the farming community in Victoria, East Coast Demerara, has enjoyed numerous benefits from various initiatives, including enhanced access to farmlands, improvements in farm-to-market roads, drainage and irrigation (D&I) projects, and provision of breeding animals.

As a result of these efforts, Alex Dane Fraser, a farmer from Victoria, has noted a significant increase in production among many farmers in the area.

Farmer, Alex Dane Fraser

“We are also in the process of having a farm-to-market road which is almost 90 per cent complete. This is going to make it easier for us to bring our produce out from the back in order to get it to be sold. We were able to have our canals cleared which was a great burden on us because of the blockage of the water. Now, we have free access,”Fraser explained.

From 2020 to date, $122 billion has been expended on various developmental projects to propel Guyana’s agriculture sector.

For this sector, most of the commitments have been fulfilled which were made in the PPP/C 2020 manifesto. These include the reversal of the increases in land rents and drainage and irrigation charges, revitalization of the industry, and the promotion of the diversification for many crops. Over the years, farmers have benefitted from improved access to drainage and irrigation (D&I), adoption of climate-smart practices, distribution of farming inputs and equipment, the establishment of agro-processing facilities, expanded access to farmlands and breeding bulls, and provision of technical assistance, among other initiatives.

