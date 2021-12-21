Almost 90 benefit from First Lady, Optique Vision Care’s eye care drive

First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali on Monday, partnered with Optique Vision Care to provide professional eye care services to almost 90 persons selected from the hearing-impaired community.

Themed, “giving a gift of sight this Christmas,” the much-anticipated exercise held at the company’s MovieTowne branch, saw individuals from nationwide benefitting.

First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali shares a light moment with children who benefitted from the “giving a gift of sight this Christmas” exercise.

Mrs. Ali said Christmas is the ideal season for “giving and sharing,” noting that she was happy to collaborate with the eye care company to provide the significant support to the vulnerable group.

“It is very important that they have their sight because they already cannot speak and hear, so, this is going to be very impactful for them. I am sure that many of them are grateful because from the statistics that were given to me, out of the 20 persons that were tested thus far, only two don’t need glasses,” Mrs. Ali told DPI.

First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali watches on as Dr. Sugrim conducts an eye examination.

Persons underwent free eye examination to detect potential vision problems and disorders. Eye drops and spectacles will also be provided to those in need. The team of ophthalmologists was led by Dr. Shailendra Sugrim.

Optique Vision Care’s Chief Executive Officer, Dhani Narine said he was pleased to support the First Lady’s venture and pledged to extend assistance in future initiatives.

A citizen benefiting from First Lady and Optique Vision Care eye care drive

“This project is fitting for the season because we are giving the gift of sight this Christmas and we are very happy to be supporting the initiative and her office. Today we are seeing somewhere around 90 persons all belonging to various disability groups. Of that 90 I suspect about 25 per cent being kids,” the CEO explained.

Meanwhile, via sign language, James Williams and Anaya Lall thanked Mrs. Ali and Optique Vision Care for the support.

First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali shares a light moment with James Williams at the "giving a gift of sight this Christmas" exercise.