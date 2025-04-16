Amelia’s Ward fire contained as PM assures residents of safety

The fire in Amelia’s Ward, Linden, has been successfully contained, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has confirmed, offering assurance to the residents about their safety.

Speaking during a radio interview in the mining town on Tuesday following a site assessment, Prime Minister Phillips said efforts were now focused on suppressing residual smoke in the area.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill inspect the affected area

“I am here to tell the people that the government will leave no stone unturned in trying to bring relief to all the people who are affected,” he said.

The prime minister was accompanied by Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill and representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) and Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

PM Phillips said the EPA and GFS were closely monitoring the situation and will consider relocating affected residents if smoke levels rise.

“We continue to encourage the use of protective masks and if the smoke becomes more concentrated, we will have to relocate individuals to shelters,” PM Phillips added.

Minister Edghill said the GFS has been managing the incident since it began last Friday.

The government, he said, had mobilised extensive resources, including bulldozers and truckloads of sand, to aid the response.

“There is nothing more that can be done that is not done,” he said. “Nobody should be worried that they will be neglected.”

A key strategy used to contain the blaze was the creation of a wide ditch around the fire zone, pushing trees inward to form a natural barrier.

This buffer zone prevented the fire from advancing further into the forest and nearby communities.

Public-spirited citizens like Andrew Forester were praised for their involvement in the emergency response.

Smoke from the fire that occurred in Amelia’s Ward

EPA’s Executive Director Kemraj Parsram said the fire was intensified by natural gas in the area and confirmed that air quality was being actively monitored, particularly for carbon monoxide.

While some residents, including those suffering from asthma, reported discomfort, Parsram said smoke levels have not exceeded international health standards.

The CDC is also developing relocation plans for vulnerable individuals to ensure appropriate support is available if conditions worsen.

